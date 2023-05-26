Ducks rally to top Stanford 8-6 in 10, reach Pac-12 semifinals

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Sabin Ceballos homered to center field leading off the top of the 10th inning to spark Oregon’s 8-6 comeback win over top-seeded Stanford, wrapping up pool play in the Pac-12 Tournament. Both teams advance to Friday’s semifinals. After Ceballos’ 14th home run, three-straight two-out walks and a wild pitch gave Oregon an insurance run. Four different relievers limited Stanford to five hits after the Cardinal took a 6-2 lead after two innings. Rikuu Nishida drove in two runs for the Ducks, his sacrifice fly in the ninth making it 6-5. After the Nishida sacrifice fly for the second out, Colby Shade tripled into right field and scored on a throwing error by second baseman Drew Bowser.

