Ducks goalie John Gibson has appendectomy, will likely miss the start of the regular season

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson is likely to miss the start of the regular season after undergoing an appendectomy. He will be out for three to six weeks, according to the team. Gibson has spent most of the past decade as the Ducks’ top goalie, going 193-206-61 with a 2.90 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage. Gibson is again competing with Lukas Dostal for the No. 1 spot in Anaheim’s net after they basically split the job last season.

