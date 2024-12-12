Ducks forward Trevor Zegras has surgery on torn knee meniscus, will be out for 6 weeks

By The Associated Press
Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras, right, watches his shot next to Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ryan Sun]

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras will be out for six weeks after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee. Zegras was injured last week on a noncontact play during the Ducks’ 4-1 loss to Vegas in Anaheim. Zegras and William Karlsson only briefly got their skates and stick blades entangled, but Zegras needed help to get off the ice after taking a fall. Zegras’ torn meniscus is his third major injury in just over a year. He was limited to 31 games last season by two injury setbacks, including a broken ankle that required surgery.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.