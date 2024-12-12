Ducks forward Trevor Zegras has surgery on torn knee meniscus, will be out for 6 weeks

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras will be out for six weeks after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee. Zegras was injured last week on a noncontact play during the Ducks’ 4-1 loss to Vegas in Anaheim. Zegras and William Karlsson only briefly got their skates and stick blades entangled, but Zegras needed help to get off the ice after taking a fall. Zegras’ torn meniscus is his third major injury in just over a year. He was limited to 31 games last season by two injury setbacks, including a broken ankle that required surgery.

