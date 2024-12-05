Ducks F Trevor Zegras leaves game abruptly, ruled out with lower-body injury

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ducks forward Trevor Zegras left Anaheim’s game against the Vegas Golden Knights with a lower-body injury. Zegras left the ice early in the second period, apparently unable to put weight on his injured leg. The Ducks quickly announced he wouldn’t return. The cause of Zegras’ injury wasn’t clear, but it wasn’t a collision. The 23-year-old Zegras is best known for his puck-handling creativity and his success in scoring “Michigan” lacrosse-style goals, but this could be his third major injury in just over a year.

