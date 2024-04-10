Ducks deny Kings chance to clinch playoff spot with 3-1 Freeway Faceoff win

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Alex Killorn and Trevor Zegras scored in the third period, and the Anaheim Ducks prevented the Los Angeles Kings from securing a playoff spot with a 3-1 win. Frank Vatrano also scored, Lukas Dostal made 36 saves, and the Ducks beat their Freeway Faceoff foes for the first time in three meetings. The season series concludes in Los Angeles on Saturday. Akil Thomas scored and Cam Talbot made 24 saves for the Kings, who had won three straight games.

