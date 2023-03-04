Ducks assistant coach Stothers to be treated for melanoma

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Anaheim Ducks assistant coach Mike Stothers will begin treatment soon for melanoma. The 61-year-old Stothers says he has been diagnosed with melanoma of the lymph nodes. He is getting treatment at UCI Health, and he expects to have surgery soon. Stothers said he intends to continue working during his treatment. He received his diagnosis in February after noticing a growth near his groin.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.