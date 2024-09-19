Duckett hits 95 before England slowed by Australia’s spinners to post 315 all out

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Ben Duckett has hit 95 before England was slowed by Australia’s spinners to post 315 all out at Trent Bridge in the first of five one-day internationals between the fierce cricket rivals. England would have hoped for more runs after being 211-2 after 32 overs. In the following over bowled by part-time spinner Marnus Labuschagne, Duckett misjudged the bounce of a googly that slowed up and lofted it back to the bowler to miss out on what would have been his second ODI century. Labuschagne then removed stand-in captain Harry Brook for 39 off another caught and bowled. That precipitated something of a collapse by England, which lost its final seven wickets for 83 runs.

