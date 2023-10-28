Duchemin pick-6 and 2-point conversion stop give Holy Cross 49-47 win over Fordham

NEW YORK (AP) — Matt Duchemin scored the winning points with a 68-yard interception return and Jacob Dodds led the swarming defense on a two-point conversion stop with 54 seconds left as Holy Cross pulled out a 49-47 win over Fordham. After Duchemin took C.J. Montes’ first interception to the end zone for a 49-41 lead with five minutes to play, Montes drove the Rams 79 yards in four minutes. Julius Loughridge scored on a 4-yard run but Loughridge was buried after taking a shovel pass from Montes on the conversion attempt. Joe Pesansky threw for 337 yards and three touchdowns for Holy Cross. Montes was 29-of-36 passing for 410 yards and four touchdowns for Fordham.

