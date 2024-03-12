Ducas’ hot start powers No. 21 Saint Mary’s past Santa Clara 79-65 and into WCC title game

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alex Ducas set the tone with 18 of his 21 points in the first half, and No. 21 Saint Mary’s went on to defeat Santa Clara 79-65 on Monday night to make the West Coast Conference Tournament championship game. The Gaels will play in Tuesday night’s title game. Ducas made 7 of 11 3-pointers and appeared well on his way at halftime of breaking his personal high of 25 points. But the Gaels plenty of other offensive weapons, with three other players also scoring in double figures that included Mason Forbes with 18 points. Carlos Marshall Jr. led Santa Clara with 26 points, and Christian Hammond had 13.

