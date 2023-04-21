DuBose uses odd jobs to carve out unusual path to NFL draft

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Grant DuBose bet on himself even when nobody else dared. He accepted the only scholarship he was offered out of high school. He worked three jobs when the COVID-19 season canceled his season. He left Division II Miles College to try out with Division I Charlotte at the urging of a friend. Then after two good seasons with the 49ers, DuBose withdrew from the transfer portal, choosing instead to enter the NFL draft. Now DuBose could go from bagging groceries and working Wal-Mart shifts to a pro football career — perhaps working again for the Walton family, now owners of the Denver Broncos.

