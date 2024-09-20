Dubois’ trainer expects to be in the corner for Joshua fight after illness

LONDON (AP) — Daniel Dubois’ trainer expects to be in the corner of the IBF heavyweight champion for the all-British fight against Anthony Joshua despite being bed-ridden by illness this week. Speaking hours before the rivals attend the weigh-in, Don Charles tells British radio station talkSPORT on Friday he has been keeping his distance from Dubois while trying to shake off what he described as a “very bad head cold.” Charles also has attempted to address speculation he had been fired by Dubois. He says “no, there has not been any fall-out.”

