Dubois to defend IBF heavyweight title against Parker in stacked undercard for Beterbiev-Bivol

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Daniel Dubois will take on Joseph Parker in his second world heavyweight title defense that, unusually, will not top the bill of a stacked Riyadh boxing card in Saudi Arabia on Feb. 22. Dubois’ latest fight as IBF champion will come before the main attraction: The rematch between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol. Beterbiev became the undisputed light-heavyweight world champion after a contentious points decision over Bivol in October. Dubois knocked out British rival Anthony Joshua in the fifth round at Wembley Stadium in September in a spectacular first title defense. Parker held the WBO title from 2016-18 before losing a unanimous points decision to Joshua.

