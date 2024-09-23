Dubois changes perceptions and muscles onto the top table of heavyweights. He wants Usyk next

Boxing’s marquee heavyweight division has been further shaken up by Daniel Dubois’ dismantling of Anthony Joshua at Wembley Stadium. Joshua, a two-time former champion, looks to be out of the picture for the bigger fights and that is a blow to Tyson Fury. Boxing’s new overlords in Saudi Arabia had reportedly been planning a double-header between Fury and Joshua, and Fury was heard at ringside saying “that’s cost me 150 million” after Dubois’ win on Saturday. Instead it’s Dubois who has muscled his way onto the sport’s top table and could now face the winner of the Dec. 21 rematch between Fury and Oleksandr Usyk.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.