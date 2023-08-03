Dubas becomes Penguins general manager along with his duties as president of hockey operations

By The Associated Press
FILE - Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas speaks to media during an end-of-season availability in Toronto, on May 15, 2023. Kyle Dubas has decided not to hire a general manager to work under him as Pittsburgh Penguins president of hockey operations, instead choosing to serve in that role, as well. The team announced the unsurprising development on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nathan Denette]

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kyle Dubas has decided not to hire a general manager to work under him as Pittsburgh Penguins president of hockey operations. Dubas will serve as GM himself. The team announced the unsurprising development along with the promotions of U.S. women’s star Amanda Kessel and retired NHL defenseman Trevor Daley to special assistant to the GM jobs. Dubas joined the Penguins earlier this offseason after the Toronto Maple Leafs decided not to extend their longtime executive. Pittsburgh also promoted Andy Saucier to director of pro personnel and Erik Heasley to director of minor league and amateur scouting.

