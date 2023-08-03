Dubas becomes Penguins general manager along with his duties as president of hockey operations

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kyle Dubas has decided not to hire a general manager to work under him as Pittsburgh Penguins president of hockey operations. Dubas will serve as GM himself. The team announced the unsurprising development along with the promotions of U.S. women’s star Amanda Kessel and retired NHL defenseman Trevor Daley to special assistant to the GM jobs. Dubas joined the Penguins earlier this offseason after the Toronto Maple Leafs decided not to extend their longtime executive. Pittsburgh also promoted Andy Saucier to director of pro personnel and Erik Heasley to director of minor league and amateur scouting.

