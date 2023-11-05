Dual-threat Raynor paces Arkansas State past Louisiana-Lafayette for 37-17 win

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Jaylen Raynor threw for 194 yards, ran for 53 yards and reached the end zone twice on the ground to help Arkansas State beat Louisiana-Lafayette 37-17. The Red Wolves took the lead for good at 14-7 when Raynor ran it in from the 2 to end an 11-play, 65-yard drive with 4:14 left in the first. Louisiana-Lafayette tied it at 7 when Zeon Chriss threw an 87-yard scoring pass to Peter LeBlanc on the prior drive. Chriss threw for 171 yards and a touchdown and LeBlanc caught six passes for 129 yards and a touchdown.

