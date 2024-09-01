Dual-threat QB Finn helps Baylor dominate Tarleton State in 45-3 win

WACO, Texas (AP) — Dequan Finn threw for 192 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a 39-yard score to lift Baylor to a season-opening 45-3 win over FCS Tarleton State. Finn made his mark immediately with a 39-yard touchdown run on the Bears’ first drive and added a 32-yard scoring pass to Ashtyn Hawkins later in the first quarter. Finn, a sixth-year senior transfer from Toledo who was named MAC Player of the Year last season, also found Michael Trigg for a 17-yard TD strike in the third quarter. Daniel Greek was 7-for-13 passing for 80 yards for Tarleton State, a program in its final season of the four-year reclassification period before becoming a full NCAA Division I football program next season.

