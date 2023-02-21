Drugovich with Aston Martin for F1 testing after Stroll hurt

SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Formula Two champion Felipe Drugovich will drive for Aston Martin in place of the injured Lance Stroll when Formula One testing begins Thursday. Aston Martin says Drugovich will start testing in the morning session Thursday in Bahrain before Stroll’s teammate Fernando Alonso takes over for the afternoon. The team says its schedule for the second and third days of testing is “to be confirmed.” Aston Martin said Monday that Stroll had sustained injuries while training on a bicycle in Spain and would miss testing.

