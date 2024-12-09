Dru Smith’s full-circle moment: A year after getting hurt, he helps Heat knock off the Cavaliers

MIAMI (AP) — The last time Miami guard Dru Smith faced the Cleveland Cavaliers, he badly hurt his right knee in an awkward fall and couldn’t play again for nearly a year. Things came full circle on Sunday. Smith — facing Cleveland for the first time since getting hurt on Nov. 22, 2023 — played a big role off the bench for the Heat in their 122-113 win over the team that has the best record in the NBA so far this season. He had 11 points in 26 minutes, including a big 3-pointer late in the fourth to cap a possession where he kept the ball alive twice with offensive rebounds.

