Drouin returns from injury for Game 4, tries to fill void for Avs on heels of Nichushkin suspension

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Avalanche forward Jonathan Drouin returned to the lineup Monday night against Dallas, trying to fill a scoring void on the heels of Valeri Nichushkin’s suspension. Drouin had an assist in just over 19 minutes of action during a 5-1 loss to the Stars in Game 4 that pushed the Avalanche to the brink of elimination. Drouin has been sidelined since he suffered a lower-body injury in the regular-season finale. About an hour before the start of Game 4, Nichushkin’s suspension was announced. He’s suspended for at least six months without pay and placed in stage 3 of the league’s player assistance program. The Avalanche were without defenseman Devon Toews due to an illness.

