Drouin returns from injury for Game 4, fills void for Avs on heels of Nichushkin suspension

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Avalanche forward Jonathan Drouin returned to the lineup Monday night against Dallas, filling a scoring void on the heels of Valeri Nichushkin’s suspension. Drouin has been sidelined since he suffered a lower-body injury in the regular-season finale. Drouin posted career-high numbers in points and assists in his first season with the Avalanche. About an hour before the start of Game 4, Nichushkin’s suspension was announced. He’s suspended for at least six months without pay and placed in stage 3 of the league’s player assistance program. The Avalanche were without defenseman Devon Toews due to an illness.

