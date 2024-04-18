Dropping the ball: Jags hope to end decades of ineptitude when it comes to drafting receivers early

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have been mostly inept at drafting receivers. They have selected nine wideouts over the first three rounds of the NFL draft in three decades of existence. Only two of those — DJ Chark and Allen Robinson — notched 1,000-yard seasons and only Marqise Lee signed a second contract with Jacksonville. It’s a head-scratching stretch of futility the Jags hope to end in 2024. General manager Trent Baalke and coach Doug Pederson are expected to take a shot at changing the franchise’s fortunes at the position during the NFL draft next weekend.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.