Drones powers Virginia Tech to 38-21 victory over Pittsburgh

By JIMMY ROBERTSON The Associated Press
Virginia Tech defender Dorian Strong (44) breaks up a pass near the goal line intended for Pittsburgh's Jake McConnachie (84) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Gentry]

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Kyron Drones threw three touchdowns passes and rushed for two more scores to lead Virginia Tech to a 38-21 victory over Pittsburgh. Drones completed 12 of 19 passes for a career-high 228 yards and rushed for 41 yards for the Hokies (2-3, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who snapped a three-game losing streak and ended a nine-game losing streak to Power 5 opponents. Phil Jurkovec threw for 235 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Panthers (1-4, 0-2), who have lost four straight

