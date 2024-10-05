Drones accounts for 3 TDs, Hokies manhandle Stanford 31-7 to end two-game skid

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Kyron Drones passed for two touchdowns and ran for a third, and Virginia Tech bounced back from last week’s final second heart-breaking loss to No. 7 Miami and beat Stanford 31-7 on Saturday. Bhaysul Tuten added 73 rushing yards and one touchdown while the Hokies (3-3, 1-1 ACC) got a big game out of their defense in the win. A transfer from North Carolina A&T, Tuten eclipsed the 3,000-yard mark for his career.

