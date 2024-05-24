Drivers who try the Indy 500-NASCAR 600 double have had mixed results. Kyle Larson is next

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Only four drivers have attempted the Memorial Day weekend double — completing 1,100-miles of racing in a single day. Kyle Larson will try to become the fifth Sunday. Bad weather, mechanical problems and late arrivals have derailed some of the previous quests, leading to mixed results. Larson has a chance to rewrite history even with rain in the Indianapolis 500 forecast when he starts, fittingly, from the No. 5 spot before heading to Charlotte for the Coca-Cola 600 and his more familiar No. 5 Chevrolet. But if anyone can succeed, it’s Larson, the 2021 Cup champion who is one of the world’s top and most versatile racers.

