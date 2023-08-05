Driver Scott Zeron and trainer Nancy Takter win Hambletonian with Tactical Approach

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Scott Zeron, harness racing’s newest “Money Man,” banked his third Hambletonian driving victory Saturday as Tactical Approach slipped through on the rail to win the $1 million trotting stakes by one length in a 12-1 upset. Zeron, only 34, is rapidly climbing the Hambletonian ladder. Hall of Famer John Campbell holds the driving record with six. Zeron’s previous Hambletonian winners were Marion Marauder in 2016 and Atlanta in 2018. He is rapidly building a reputation as a cool hand in harness racing’s richest races. It was the first Hambletonian win for trainer Nancy Takter, whose Hall of Fame father Jimmy Takter won the race four times.

