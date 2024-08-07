Driver Agustin Canapino and Juncos Hollinger Racing split, 2 months after dispute over online abuse

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Agustin Canapino and Juncos Hollinger Racing have mutually decided to part ways, ending a relationship between the IndyCar Series team and Argentine driver that turned controversial when he took a brief leave of absence in early June following a third social media firestorm in a year. The team announced the separation on Wednesday with a social media post on X and its web site but did not mention Canapino’s leave of absence before a race at Road America in Wisconsin amid fallout that his fans threatened another driver over contact he made with Canapino in the Detroit Grand Prix.

