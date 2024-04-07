Driussi scores twice, rallies Austin to 4-3 victory over Earthquakes

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Sebastián Driussi scored two goals, the second coming in the 11th minute of second-half stoppage time, and Austin FC rallied last in a 4-3 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes. Driussi’s match-winner was a right-footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner and came with an assist from Gyasi Zardes. Driussi has scored seven goals in seven career matches against the Earthquakes.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.