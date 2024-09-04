Drinks on me! Aryna Sabalenka finds a new way to get crowd support at the US Open

NEW YORJK (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka joked about a new way to try to sway a crowd to cheer for her during a U.S. Open match: Bribe them with booze. A year ago, Sabalenka lost to American Coco Gauff in the final at Flushing Meadows as a partisan crowd loudly backed the champion. Now Sabalenka will face another American, Emma Navarro, in the U.S. Open semifinals on Friday. Sabalenka was asked after her victory in the quarterfinals on Tuesday what she might do to get some people on her side. She responded, “Drinks on me tonight?”

