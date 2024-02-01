Dreyer & Reinbold Racing hires Indy 500 winner Ryan Hunter-Reay and Conor Daly for this year’s race

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Ryan Hunter-Reay and Conor Daly will be competing in this year’s Indianapolis 500 for Dreyer & Reinbold Racing. Hunter-Reay, the 2014 Indy winner and 2012 IndyCar champ, will be attempting to make his 16th career start. He’ll drive the No. 23 Chevrolet. Daly, a 32-year-old Indy native from a racing family, will try to make his 11th start in the 500 after driving for Ed Carpenter Racing in the last four 500s. He will drive the No. 24 Chevrolet for DRR and Cusick Motorsports. The race will be held on May 26.

