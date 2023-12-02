Drexel Dragons burst through Big 5 Classic with 57-55 win over No. 18 Villanova

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Amari Williams scored 12 points and blocked No. 18 Villanova’s tying-attempt with 3 seconds left to help Drexel upset the Wildcats 57-55 on Saturday in the inaugural Big 5 Classic at the Wells Fargo Center. The Wildcats fell to 0-3 in a series of Big 5 games that was designed to crown a city basketball champion. Luke House scored 11 points for the Dragons. Drexel beat a Top 25 team for the first time since 2010. Eric Dixon led the Wildcats with 21 points.

