Drew Pomeranz back in major leagues with Giants after 3-year absence caused by injuries

NEW YORK (AP) — Drew Pomeranz is back in the major leagues for the first time in three years, agreeing to a one-year contract with the San Francisco Giants after opting out of a minor league deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, The 35-year-old left-hander had not made a major league appearance since August 2021 with the San Diego Padres. He had left flexor tendon surgery that summer, then left elbow surgery last year. He is 48-58 with a 3.91 ERA in 140 starts and 149 relief appearances from 2011-21, already assured the maximum benefit under the pension plan for big league players.

