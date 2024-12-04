Drew Lock will start at QB for Giants against Saints

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — With Tommy DeVito still dealing with a sore forearm, Drew Lock will make his second straight start at quarterback for the Giants when New York plays host to New Orleans on Sunday. Coach Brian Daboll announced the decision Wednesday, saying Lock showed some good things against Dallas in a loss on Thanksgiving. DeVito was hurt in his first start after replacing Daniel Jones for the game against Tampa Bay on Nov. 24. He was limited at practice Wednesday. Daboll was not sure whether DeVito can be the backup on Sunday. The Giants are 2-10, while the Saints have a 4-8 record.

