Drew Lock provides a spark as well as mistakes for Seahawks in 1st start in place of injured Smith

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Drew Lock couldn’t have scripted a much better beginning to his first start for the Seattle Seahawks than capping his initial drive with a touchdown pass to DK Metcalf. The rest of the game was more up and down for Lock, who gave the slumping Seahawks a little spark but couldn’t do enough to overcome the San Francisco 49ers in a 28-16 loss that dealt another blow to Seattle’s playoff hopes.

