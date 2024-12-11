Drew Lock has a heel injury so Tommy DeVito may start at QB for Giants vs. Ravens

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — With Drew Lock in a walking boot with a heel injury, the New York Giants may have Tommy DeVito back at quarterback Sunday when they try to break an eight-game losing streak in a game against the Baltimore Ravens. Coach Brian Daboll announced the injury on Wednesday before the Giants started preparations for the Ravens at MetLife Stadium, where New York is winless in seven games this season. Lock was hurt this past weekend when the Saints sacked him twice and had 13 quarterbacks hits in a 14-11 loss.

