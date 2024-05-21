Drew Faurot’s 2 doubles and a homer lead Florida State past Georgia Tech 12-9 in ACC Tournament

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Drew Faurot went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, including one of four Florida State home runs, and the fifth-seeded Seminoles beat ninth-seeded Georgia Tech 12-9 on Tuesday in the ACC Tournament. Florida State (40-14) continues pool play on Friday against No. 4 Virginia. Georgia Tech (31-22) plays the Cavaliers on Wednesday. Marco Dinges ripped Florida State’s first homer of the game in the first inning. Faurot, Daniel Cantu and Jaime Ferrer each hit a two-run shot in the middle innings for an 8-1 lead. Faurot highlighted the top of the eighth by racing to a slow roller, tagging a Georgia Tech runner and throwing it to first to complete a double play. Faurot followed with his third extra-base hit, scoring Alex Lodise for a 9-6 lead.

