Drew Brees enters the Saints Hall of Fame in a class by himself

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Drew Brees has been selected as the lone 2024 inductee by the Saints Hall of Fame. New Orleans’ all-time leading passer retired after the 2020 season and is in his first year of eligibility for the hall, which is run independently from the NFL club and honors players selected by a committee of New Orleans media. The committee agreed unanimously not to consider any other candidates in 2024 so the most accomplished player in franchise history would be in a class by himself. Brees’ completion percentage of 74.4 in 2018 remains an NFL record. His 80,358 career yards passing and 571 career touchdowns passes rank second. Brees becomes eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2026.

