Drew Allar throws TD, runs for another as No. 7 Penn State beats UCLA 27-11

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Drew Allar threw for 237 yards with a touchdown and ran for another score to lead No. 7 Penn State to a 27-11 win over UCLA. Tyler Warren caught a touchdown pass in the last minute of the first half and Kaytron Allen ran one in from 1-yard out in the third quarter. Allar opened the scoring with a 1-yard run of his own in the second quarter. Ryan Barker made two field goals and the Penn State defense turned in another dominant second half to cap a four-game home stand. Penn State star running back Nick Singleton suited up, but didn’t play due to an undisclosed ailment.

