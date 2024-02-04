Dre’una Edwards scores 15, No. 13 Baylor women beat Houston 83-60

HOUSTON (AP) — Dre’una Edwards scored 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Yaya Felder scored 14 points and No. 13 Baylor beat Houston 83-60. Darianna Littlepage-Buggs had 12 points and eight rebounds and Aijha Blackwell added 10 and eight for Baylor. Jada Walker and Bella Fontleroy scored 10 points apiece. The Bears have won four in a row against Houston, which leads the all-time series 33-16. Edwards made a layup with 5:26 left in the second quarter that gave Baylor the lead for good and sparked an 11-2 run to close the first half that made it 37-29. Laila Blair lead Houston with 14 points on 6-of-22 shooting. Maliyah Johnson added eight points and five assists. The Cougars made 22 of 72 overall and 7 of 29 from 3-point range.

