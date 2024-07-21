Dreams of contention for Elly De La Cruz and the Reds take a hit with a sweep at Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) — Elly De La Cruz predicted before the second half of the season began that the Cincinnati Reds were going to make the playoffs and “win it all.” That optimistic goal became even more of a long shot on Sunday, when the still-rebuilding Washington Nationals completed a three-game sweep of the visiting Reds. The Reds came out of the break three games under .500 but only three games out of the final NL wild card spot. They fell to 47-53 during their lost weekend at Washington, four games out of the wild card and last in the NL Central. Manager David Bell says the Reds still have “so much to play for.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.