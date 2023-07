Dream win 78-65, Mercury drop to 1-11 on the road this season

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — AD Durr and Allisha Gray each scored 12 points and the Atlanta Dream beat the Phoenix Mercury 78-65. Gray scored 10 of her points in the first half as Atlanta built a 12-point lead. The Dream continued to add to it and led 71-49 early in the fourth after Durr scored. Megan Gustafson helped Phoenix narrow the gap by scoring 11 of her career-high 19 points in the fourth quarter. Phoenix (6-17) dropped to 1-11 on the road this season. Aari McDonald added 11 points and Rhyne Howard scored 10 for Atlanta (13-10). Danielle Robinson moved into 10th on the WNBA’s career assists list, passing Atlanta coach Tanisha Wright (1,423). Brittney Griner scored all 16 of her points in the first half and Sophie Cunningham finished with 11 points for Phoenix.

