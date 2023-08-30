Dream open the game on a 21-2 run and cruise past the Mercury 94-76

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Cheyenne Parker scored 25 points, Allisha Gray added 18 points and the Atlanta Dream beat the Phoenix Mercury 94-76. Atlanta (17-19) is tied with Minnesota for sixth in the WNBA standings. Phoenix (9-26) was eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday, snapping a streak of 10 straight seasons reaching the postseason. Atlanta opened the game on a 21-2 run as Phoenix started 1 of 8 from the field with five turnovers. Five different Dream players scored during the run, led by Rhyne Howard’s seven points. Atlanta shot 61% from the field in the first quarter, with Gray making all six of her shots for 13 points, to build a 31-12 lead. Atlanta was ahead 54-26 at halftime after shooting 54%. Phoenix had 11 field goals and 11 turnovers.

