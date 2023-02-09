Dream hire former Wings coach Vickie Johnson as assistant

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Dream have named former Dallas coach Vickie Johnson as an assistant coach. The hire completes coach Tanisha Wright’s staff. Johnson was 32-36 in two seasons with Dallas with a 1-3 playoff record. The Wings did not pick up the option on Johnson’s contract following last season. Johnson also is the former coach of the San Antonio Stars and was a two-time WNBA All-Star with the New York Liberty. Johnson and Wright worked together as assistants for the Las Vegas Aces in 2020. Johnson led the Wings to the playoffs in 2021 and 2022.

