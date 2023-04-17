Dream day: UCF’s Plumlee stars on baseball, football fields

John Rhys Plumlee is the consummate two-sport athlete for Central Florida. Plumlee went 2 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs in Friday’s 12-3 win over Memphis before he left the game in the seventh inning and raced to the football stadium. Then he threw for 236 yards and two touchdowns in the Golden Knights’ spring football game. Plumlee called it one of the coolest days of his life. Plumlee led the Knights to eight wins and a bowl as starting quarterback last season. He’s started 35 of 36 games in center field this spring and is batting .291.

