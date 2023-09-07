Dream clinch their first WNBA playoff spot since 2018 with a 79-68 victory over the Storm

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Allisha Gray scored 18 points, Monique Billings set season-highs with 15 points and 14 rebounds, and the Atlanta Dream beat the Seattle Storm 79-68 to clinch a playoff spot for the first time since 2018. Atlanta (18-20) is tied with Washington for sixth in the WNBA standings. The Dream host the Mystics on Friday before closing the season against fourth-place Dallas. Atlanta has beaten Washington in two of three matchups this season. Cheyenne Parker added 17 points and Rhyne Howard scored 10 for the Dream. Aari McDonald made a long 3-pointer with the shot clock winding down to extend Atlanta’s lead to 65-52 with 23.7 seconds left in the third quarter. Billings completed a three-point play for a 72-62 lead midway through the fourth.

