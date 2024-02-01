Dream acquire 2-time WNBA steals leader Canada and send McDonald to Sparks in swap of guards

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Dream acquired two-time WNBA steals leader Jordin Canada in a trade that sent guard Aari McDonald to the Los Angeles Sparks. The Dream also acquired the No. 12 pick in the 2004 WNBA draft while sending Los Angeles the 2024 No. 8 pick. McDonald was the No. 3 overall pick from Arizona in the 2021 draft. She averaged 7.9 points and 3.0 assists in 24 games in 2023. Canada set a career high with averages of 13.3 points and 6 assists in 2023. She led the league with 2.3 steals per game after also leading the league in 2019.

