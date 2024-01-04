Dre Davis scores 17 points as Seton Hall tops No. 23 Providence 61-57

By BRENDAN McGAIR The Associated Press
Seton Hall guard Dre Davis (14) shoots as Providence guard Ticket Gaines (0) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Steven Senne]

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Dre Davis scored 17 points and Kadary Richmond added 16 points as Seton Hall defeated No. 23 Providence 61-57. Save for a brief stretch in the second half, the Pirates held the lead over the final 28 minutes. Dylan Addae-Wusu finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds while Al-Amir Dawes also added 12 points. Josh Oduro led Providence with a game-high 23 points while Devin Carter had 10 points and 10 rebounds. It was the second time this season the Pirates defeated a ranked team.

