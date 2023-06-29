Draymond Green, James Harden among top players to watch as NBA free agency set to open

By TIM REYNOLDS The Associated Press
Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent, left, and Denver Nuggets forward Bruce Brown compete for possession of the ball during the second half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Zalubowski]

James Harden, Draymond Green and Kyrie Irving are among the top players to watch when NBA free agency begins Friday. While the list of free agents includes big-name players, teams will also be making decisions on players who played critical roles in their teams’ success.

