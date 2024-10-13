Draylen Ellis throws 4 TD passes to help Tennessee State beat Eastern Illinois 41-17

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Draylen Ellis threw four touchdown passes, Karate Brenson had eight receptions for 130 yards and a TD and Tennessee State beat Eastern Illinois 41-17 for its third consecutive win and fourth in the Tigers’ last five. Ellis threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Brenson that made it 7-3 with about 10 minutes left in the second quarter and Tennessee State (5-2, 3-1 Big South-OVC) led the rest of the way. Ellis led a six-play, 69-yard drive that he capped with a 7-yard scoring strike to Bryant Williams with 6:28 left in the first half and CJ Evans added a 4-yard TD run to make it 20-3 about 4 minutes later. Pierce Holley finished 28-of-46 passing for 338 yards with a touchdown and an interception for Eastern Illinois.

