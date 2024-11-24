Draylen Ellis accounts for 3 TDs, Tennessee State beats SE Missouri State 28-21

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Draylen Ellis threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score to help Tennessee State beat Southeast Missouri State 28-21 for a share of the Big South-OVC title. The Redhawks (9-3, 6-2), No. 11 in the FCS coaches poll, and No. 25 Tennessee State (9-3, 6-2) finish the regular season tied atop the conference standings with Tennessee Tech and UT Martin. Southeast Missouri State won the tiebreaker to earn an automatic spot into the FCS playoffs — for the fifth time in program history and fourth time under coach Tom Matukewicz — while the Tigers must hope for an at-large berth. Tennessee State has its most single-season wins since 2013 and clinched a share of its first conference title since the Tigers won the OVC crown in 1999.

