Draper beats Khachanov in Erste Bank Open final for 2nd ATP title

VIENNA (AP) — Jack Draper has overcome a second-set wobble against Karen Khachanov to win the final of the Erste Bank Open 6-4, 7-5. The 22-year-old Briton won the opening set in Vienna and led 4-0 in the second before Khachanov took five games in a row. Draper won his first ATP title in Stuttgart in June and reached the U.S. Open semifinals last month. Khachanov was chasing his second straight ATP title after claiming his seventh career title and second of the year in Almaty last weekend.

